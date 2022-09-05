Spotify now shows real-time lyrics on Nest Hub devices

Spotify has brought its fan-beloved real-time lyrics feature to Nest Hub and other Google Assistant Smart Displays.

After bringing the real-time lyric feature to iOS, Android, the web and beyond, Spotify now supports Nest Hub devices. Moving forward, users can play a song and follow along with the lyrics on the display.

Much like how real-time lyrics work on smartphones, TVs, and consoles, Spotify on Nest Hub now offers a lyrics button. Located near the bottom-right corner, Spotify users can tap the button to display scrolling text following the lyrics of the song. The current line of the song is highlighted while upcoming lines appear underneath.

Spotify’s real-time lyrics on Nest Hub are licenced and provided by MusixMatch. The company has been partnering with Spotify to provide lyric support across the many platforms and devices.

Real-time lyrics have been supported by Spotify since 2020. The company began rolling out support across 26 global markets. Following the initial introduction, additional markets were added, including Canada. Prior to that, Spotify spent two years testing the feature. Canadian users were inducted into the testing phase.

Spotify’s lyrics feature is available on Free and Premium accounts.

Source: 9to5Google