Halo Infinite fans discover workaround to play splitscreen co-op

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries recently announced that the game’s planned splitscreen co-op would not ship. However, a fan has discovered a workaround that’s quite easy to navigate.

A Halo fan on Twitter released a video demonstrating how any player can enable splitscreen co-op in Halo Infinite. Using a relatively straightforward menu glitch, players are able to jump into a local coop session with a friend.

Most surprising is how effective the glitch is. The creator claims that they have not experienced crashes during cutscenes nor any issues with AI. Other players on Reddit were able to confirm its effectiveness. Additionally, players have been able to manipulate the glitch to get a full party of four into a single campaign coop session.

As of right now, the menu glitch appears to only work on Xbox Series X/S consoles. Unfortunately, PC players aren’t able to take advantage of this as of now.

If you’ve been eager for 343 Industries to release splitscreen co-op and were let down by the studio’s news, there’s some good news. Halo fan account Halo Creation has posted an online tutorial.

Follow-up on this, here's a quick tutorial on how to play #HaloInfinite Splitscreen Coop using a menu glitch found by @Zeny_IC! (Kinda low effort, but it's 2AM, I'm tired, and it does contain everything you need to know to DIY! 😆) https://t.co/I1Cxx7YXqk pic.twitter.com/x0VAYW2tUh — Halo Création (@HaloCreation) September 3, 2022

In order to jump in, you must select and load a campaign save file. As it loads, you must take the controller’s View Button to bring up the ‘Social’ menu and navigate to the ‘Friends’ tab. From here, you must have an online friend idling in the game’s menu. You must select to join their Fireteam and once you have, you must select to leave. From there, you are required to select the ‘Server’ setting and set the server to ‘Local Offline’. Finally, all you need to do is connect additional controllers and assign profiles to them prior to selecting ‘Play.’

Unfortunately, seeing as though this is an unofficial workaround, we don’t expect the glitch to last forever. It’s likely that a future patch will iron this glitch out. So, take advantage of it while it lasts.

While Halo Infinite’s splitscreen co-op has been scrapped by 343 Industries, the studio is still determined to launch an online campaign co-op in the near future. As part of its Winer Update, marked between November 8th and March 7th, 2023, online co-op will roll out. Currently, the feature is being tested in beta form.

Image credit: 343 Industries

Source: TechRadar