Apple Watch Pro CAD renders show new flat design as well as additional buttons

Leaked CAD images of an unannounced Apple Watch Pro have been circulating online. The renders give us a fairly good look at the device ahead of an expected reveal this week during Apple’s September event.

The CAD images in question show off the Apple Watch Pro, a higher-end wearable from the company. Looking back to recent reports, the images align with what’s expected. The CAD images highlight a supposed new flat design. The “rugged” new device is also shown to have an additional button.

The new physical button is shown to be located opposite the digital crown. The digital crown itself is also shown to be a bit larger and more tactile. Above this new inclusion are three small holes, which are likely to be the Apple Watch Pro’s speakers.

The display itself appears to be completely flat with more defined edges running across each side of the device. Prior reports indicate that the device may be available in a larger 47mm case size. Though, the renders show no indication of size.

Apple Watch Pro is said to be more focused on providing use case benefits during athletic activities and sports. The rugged design should offer more durability via a titanium casing and the additional button could assist in use while active. Additional features expected are a longer battery life and Low Power Mode, all powered by an S8 chip.

The device could likely run at a premium as analysts expect the Apple Watch Pro to be sold for around $900 USD (approximately $1,138 CAD). We should know more this week during Apple’s event on Wednesday, September 7th.

Source: 91mobiles via MacRumors