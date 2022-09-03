Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Streaming Aug. 29-Sept. 4]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 1) [Amazon Original]

Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings trilogy, this series draws from J. R. R. Tolkien’s Appendices and covers all of the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age, including the forging of the Rings of Power and the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron.

The Rings of Power was created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay and features an ensemble cast that includes Morfyyd Clark (Saint Maud), Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Arrow), Nazanin Boniadi (Homeland) and Maxim Baldry (Hollyoaks).

It’s worth noting that has committed more than $1 billion USD (about $1.3 billion CAD), making it the most expensive TV production ever.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 1st, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Rick and Morty (Season 6)

After the events of Season 5, Rick and Morty are down on their luck but press on for more adventures.

Rick and Morty was created by Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites) and Dan Harmon (Community) and features the voices of Roiland, Chris Parnell (Archer), Spencer Grammer (Greek) and Ottawa’s Sarah Chalke (Roseanne).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 4th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Animated sci-fi comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 22 minutes each)

Stargirl (Season 3) [Amazon Exclusive]

Starman returns from the dead and offers to train Courtney, but a murder mystery leads them to a secret that will shock them to their cores.

Stargirl was created by DC Comics writer Geoff Johns (the character’s co-creator) and stars Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs), Yvette Monreal (Rambo: Last Blood), Anjelika Washington (Tall Girl) and Luke Wilson (Enlightened).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 31st, 2022

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 13 episodes (around one hour each)

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year.

Crave

Elvis

Colonel Tom Parker recounts the life of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley.

Elvis was co-written and directed by Baz Lurhmann (Moulin Rouge!) and stars Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Tom Hanks (Saving Private Ryan), Olivia DeJonge (The Society) and Helen Thompson (Stupid, Stupid Man).

Original theatrical release date: June 24th, 2022

Crave release date: September 2nd, 2022

Genre: Biographical musical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 39 minutes

McEnroe

Director Barney Douglas (Warriors) follows controversial tennis legend John McEnroe as he walks through New York City and retraces his life and career through previously unseen archival footage.

Crave release date: September 2nd, 2022

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

1 Queen, 5 Queers (Season 2) [Crave Original]

Toronto’s Brooke Lynn Hytes (Canada’s Drag Race) moderates in-depth conversations between members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Crave release date: September 1st, 2022 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Disney+

The Patient [Star Original]

A therapist tries to help curb his patient’s homicidal urges while held captive.

The Patient was created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans) and stars Steve Carrell (The Office) and Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina).

Disney+ Canada release date: August 30th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Ten episodes (around 22 minutes each)

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Netflix

Devil in Ohio [Netflix Original]

A psychiatrist takes in a young girl to protect her from the mysterious cult she escaped from, putting herself and her family in danger.

Devil in Ohio was created by Daria Polatin (who also created the eponymous book upon which it’s based) and stars Emily Deschanel (Bones), Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Gerardo Celasco (Passions) and Vancouver’s Madeleine Arthur (The Family).

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.

Netflix Canada release date: September 2nd, 2022

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (40 to 49 minutes each)

I Am A Killer (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

Death row inmates give firsthand accounts of their murderous crimes.

Netflix Canada release date: August 30th, 2022

Genre: True crime

Runtime: Six episodes (40 to 46 minutes each)

I Came By [Netflix Original]

A young graffiti artist stumbles across a sinister secret that puts him and his loved ones at risk.

I Came By was directed by Babak Anvari (Wounds) and stars George MacKay (1917), Kelly MacDonald (No Country For Old Men), Percelle Ascott (The Youngers) and Hugh Bonneville (Downtown Abbey).

Netflix Canada release date: August 30th, 2022

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Love in the Villa [Netflix Original]

Julie’s dream trip to Italy gets upended when she discovers her rented villa is occupied by an annoying but attractive stranger.

Love in the Villa was directed by Mark Steven Johnson (When in Rome) and stars Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) and Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy).

Netflix Canada release date: September 1st, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

