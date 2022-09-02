Shopify found to be infringing Mobile Express’ patents

Ottawa-based e-commerce platform Shopify is reportedly down a $40 million ($52 million CAD) hole.

As reported by Reuters, Shopify owes Express Mobile $40 million ($52 million CAD) for infringing three mobile-website technology patents belonging to Express Mobile, as concluded by a Delaware jury verdict made public on Thursday, September 1st.

Express Mobile owns several internet and mobile technology patents that were developed by the company’s founder and former IBM engineer Steven Rempell. According to Express Mobile, Shopify infringed on patents related to the software used for providing content to mobile devices.

Express Mobile has reportedly sued multiple other tech companies for infringing its patents, including Google, Meta and Amazon, Ebay, Expedia, and more, all of which happen to be ongoing cases.

Shopify argues that Express Mobile’s patents are invalid and that it didn’t infringe any of them. According to a Shopify spokesperson, via Reuters, the company feels “disappointed and surprised” by the jury’s verdict, and that it will “pursue the matter in the district court or, if necessary, on appeal.” On the other hand, Express Mobile’s attorney Jay Nuttall said that the company’s patented technology is “an important and valuable improvement that was being used by Shopify.”

Source: Reuters