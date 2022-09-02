Samsung ad mocks iPhone 14 series ahead of Apple launch event

Apple will likely launch its iPhone 14 series next week, so I’m not surprised that Samsung is already taking shots at the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s upcoming device.

Samsung’s latest ad starts off by saying, “heads will turn… just not in your direction,” before mentioning that Apple’s latest iPhone lacks the highest resolution camera on the market and highlights Galaxy S22 Ultra’s “epic moon shots.” The ad also shows off the foldable Galaxy Z Flip.

Watch the amusing ad below:

However, Samsung’s ad, unsurprisingly, doesn’t mention the rather pricey $2,269 Fold 4.

While Apple’s iPhone 14 series won’t fold or feature a 108-megapixel shooter, rumours point to the ‘Pro’ version of the device offering a new front-facing hole-punch camera and Face ID sensor.

Via: 9to5Google