Pixel foldable still on track for 2023, says report

While Samsung and Motorola are the only companies to have launched a foldable in Canada, Google could have plans to release one next year.

According to a report in The New York Times, Google is still looking to launch its own foldable phone, and it’s currently on track to come in 2023. The report talks about Google’s current smartphone manufacturing operation, which is currently moving some of its products from China to Vietnam. The MountainView company is looking to have half its high-end 2023 phones come from its Vietnam factory.

In previous years, Google used its Vietnam factories for its Pixel A handsets, and the China ones for its Pixel flagships, but it looks like the Pixel 8 series might actually come from its Vietnam factory in 2023. The company’s foldable series will be produced in China, however. WSJ’s sources indicate that its key suppliers for hinges and foldable screens are currently in China.

Previous rumours indicate that the Pixel foldable will use a book-like design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with an external screen and a large foldable display on the inside. Rumours also say that Samsung provided the foldable display tech to Google for this Pixel handset. The rumoured phone will reportedly sport a 7.57-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Source: Wall Street Journal