Ian Scott to remain CRTC Chair as government looks for replacement

Ian Scott will stay on as the Chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for another four months.

According to the National Post, Scott will remain in the position while the government looks for his replacement.

The source who shared the information with the publication states the government is looking for the right person for the job, and it would be “irresponsible” to leave the commissioner without a chairperson, pending ongoing proceedings and issues.

A source familiar with the matter told MobileSyrup that Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez wants to see the CRTC modernized and be able to recognize Bills C-11 and C-18.

The news comes on what was set to be Scott’s last day on the job. Scott was brought on as Chair in 2017.

Updated 02/09/2022 3:26pm ET: The article has been updated with additional information.

Source: National Post