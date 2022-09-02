Get $100 off the PlayStation VR Iron Man bundle with Best Buy’s Top Deals

Best Buy Canada’s refreshed list of Top Deals with robot vacuums, wearables, gaming PCs, and audio products is now live.

Check out some notable deals from the sale below:

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $2,099.99 (save $600)

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): $1,799.99 (save $600)

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $129.99 (save $120)

Jabra Elite 7 Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Titanium Black: $159.99 (save $100)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $200)

JBL Xtreme 2 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $249.99 (save $150)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking – Black: $159.99 (save $40)

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 11): $1,399.99 (save $500)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx) – Black: $249.99 (save $150)

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Blue: $129.99 (save $120)

Jabra Elite 7 Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $159.99 (save $100)

DJI FPV Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller – Dark Grey: $1,269.99 (save $100)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Jet Black (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $499.99 (save $200)

PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle: $349.99 (save $100)

Google Chromecast with Google TV – Snow: $54.99 (save $15)

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum – Woven Neutral (3150): $349.99 (save $100)

iRobot Roomba s9+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum – Java Black: $1,099.99 (save $200)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate – Black: $219.99 (save $10)

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant – Carbon: $239.99 (save $90)

Garmin fenix 6S Pro 42mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $479.99 (save $400)

Airthings View Plus Air Quality Monitor: $329.99 (save $50)

eufy Touch & Wi-Fi Smart Lock – Nickel: $299.99 (save $50)

Sengled A19 Bluetooth Mesh Smart LED Light Bulb – Multi-Colour: $14.99 (save $5)

Sengled Smart 4m (13 ft.) Wi-Fi LED Light Strip: $74.99 (save $25)

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus Outdoor 1080p HD IP Camera – Black: $209.99 (save $25)

Best Buy’s Top Deals will next refresh on Thursday, September 8th. Check out all the Best Buy Top Deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy