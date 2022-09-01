Ubisoft officially revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage, featuring a younger Basim

Following numerous rumours and leaks, Ubisoft has confirmed Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next title in the long-running franchise.

“Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next Assassin’s Creed game,” Ubisoft writes in a tweet. Alongside the confirmation of the Mirage title, the developer shared a key art image for the game that depicts a younger Basim, who was first introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Basim is shown to be wielding a hidden blade and is joined by an eagle in the background. The setting appears to confirm the reports that the game is set in Baghdad.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game. We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

Earlier this year, rumours began surfacing that an Assassin’s Creed title, codenamed “Rift,” was in development. It was said to first be an expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla prior to spinning off into its own standalone game. Based on what’s been revealed, this likely indicates Mirage to be the game in question.

According to reports, Mirage is said to be “smaller in scope” and won’t offer an open-world experience as large as Valhalla or its predecessor, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Instead, the game is to go “back to AC basics,” as Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier claims.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

The next mainline title, codenamed “Assassin’s Creed Infinity,” is in development and is expected to feature live service features.

Currently, it’s not yet confirmed which studio is developing the game. Ubisoft Quebec took point in developing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well as many previous entries.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Assassin’s Creed. More information on Assassin’s Creed Mirage is around the corner. Ubisoft confirms its plans to talk about the game during its Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10th. A live streamed event kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

