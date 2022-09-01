Telus completes LifeWorks acquisition

Vancouver-based telecom giant Telus says it has completed its $2.3 billion acquisition of LifeWorks.

LifeWorks is marketed as a company that supports the “total wellbeing of individuals” — covering mental, physical, financial and social health. The successful acquisition expands Telus Health’s footprint to 50 million people in 160 countries.

“As one of the largest health technology companies globally, our newly expanded Telus Health organization will provide employers across the globe with world-leading digital health and wellness solutions for their employees that are convenient, innovative and highly effective,” Darren Entwistle, Telus’ CEO said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus