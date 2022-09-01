Spotify’s 2022 Songs of Summer list includes several notable Canadian artists

With summer on its way out, Spotify has revealed the top tunes that filled the airwaves this season, including Canadian artists like Drake, Justin Bieber and more.

In Canada, Spotify notes that the number one song in the country is Harry Styles’ As It Was, with the track being streamed more than 18 million times in Canada over the past three months. Additionally, since the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4 on May 27th, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) saw 90 million new listeners or first-time streams.

For Canadian-specific artists, Spotify confirms that Drake and Justin Bieber made the top 20 on Canada’s list. Drake’s Jimmy Cooks landed fairly high on the list, which was streamed over 14 million times. The artist also appeared as a feature on Future’s Wait For U, which saw over eight million streams. Justin Bieber’s Ghost also made the list with seven million streams.

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer across the globe are as followed:

