Google Pixel 6 might get a new Quick Phrase to silence incoming calls

You might soon be able to silence your Google Pixel 6 through a new Quick Phrase.

According to 9to5Google, Google app 13.34, currently available in beta, reveals code that shows Google might add “silence” as a Quick Phrase. The feature will likely let users silence the ring of an incoming call.

As a recap, Google launched Quick Phrases through the Pixel 6. The feature allows users to skip the “Hey Google” hot word to “stop” or “snooze” alarms and timers or “answer” and “decline” calls.

However, as 9to5Google points out, the update isn’t confirmed as Google could decide not to implement the feature. Still, it’s an exciting (possible) development for Pixel 6 users.

Source: 9to5Google