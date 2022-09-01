Apple to add several old iPod models to obsolete list later this month

Several old Apple iPod models will be made obsolete later this month.

Apple products that haven’t been distributed for sale for more than seven years are considered obsolete, like the iPhone 3G, iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S.

Now, the last iPod Nano (seventh-gen), select models of the last iPod shuffle (late 2012 model) and the fifth-generation iPod touch (fifth-gen) are being added to the obsolete list on September 30th, marking the end of hardware service repair for the device, according to a memo sent to service providers obtained by MacRumors.

It’s worth noting that the 16GB fifth-generation iPod is already marked as obsolete, and now the 32GB and 64GB storage variants will join the list.

Apple’s iPod Nano and iPod shuffle were discontinued back in 2017, whereas the iPod touch was discontinued earlier this year.

Source: MacRumors