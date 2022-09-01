Amazon drops price of Fire TV Stick 4K by 21 percent

Amazon Canada is currently selling its popular Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device at a massive discount.

Currently on par with the savings during Prime Day, the Fire TV Stick 4K features full content control via the included Alexa Voice Remote and delivers 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps.

Content can be streamed from thousands of channels and services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Crave, CTV, NHL, Amazon Prime Video and more.

The price has been dropped by 21 percent to $54.99.

Source: Amazon Canada