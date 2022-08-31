Tom Hanks wants to play trivia games with you on Apple Arcade

Tom Hanks is launching his first-ever video game exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Developed by the U.K.’s Blueline Studios, Hanx101 is a trivia game in which the Oscar-winning actor serves as narrator. Altogether, Hanx101 features some 58,000 questions covering a variety of topics, including science, technology, history, geography, art and food.

Hanx101 will launch on Apple Arcade on September 2nd. An Apple Arcade subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month.

While it might seem odd for Hanks to partner with Apple on his first game, Hanx101 marks the third collaboration between the actor and the tech giant. 2020’s Greyhound, a war film written by and starring Hanks, was released directly on Apple TV+ amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, Hanks starred in the post-apocalyptic survival film Finch, which also premiered exclusively on Apple TV+.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple, Blueline