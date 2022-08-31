Rogers launches Wi-Fi 6E mode, 8Gbps symmetrical speeds

Rogers has launched its new Wi-Fi modem with Wi-Fi 6E for select customers in Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland.

The Toronto-based company says it’s the first major provider in Canada to launch the “most powerful Wi-Fi technology.”

Wi-Fi 6E allows for multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds, increased capacity for even more connections, and “ultra-low lag times.”

“Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi available with more than double the bandwidth of the previous generation and can connect more than 100 devices at the same time,” Rogers says in a press release.

The company also says its Ignite Internet with 8Gbps symmetrical speeds can now be pre-ordered.

“This fibre-powered internet service with game-changing speeds will enable an extreme performance to fuel championship gaming, endless entertainment, transform virtual and augmented reality and future-proof the connected home,” Rogers says. “With bandwidth to spare, the only limitation is the imagination.”

The company announced plans for 8Gbps symmetrical speeds back in April.

Source: Rogers