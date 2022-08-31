Bell brings fibre internet access to Owen Sound, Ontario

Bell is expanding its pure fibre internet access to 10,000 homes and businesses in Owen Sound, Ontario.

The locations will have access to all-fibre broadband, with download speeds up to 3Gbps, by 2023.

The expansion is part of Bell’s capital expenditure acceleration program to invest in next-generation infrastructure. By year’s end, Bell says it will have invested $14 billion in capital expenditures since 2020.

Bell has announced similar investments for multiple locations under the program, including rural Manitoba and Hampton, New Brunswick.

“Through our own fully-funded investments in world-class broadband networks, Bell is advancing our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout the country and across our footprint,” Bruce Furlong, senior vice-president of Network, said.

Source: Bell