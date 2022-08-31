Apple Watch Series 8 could feature new shade of red

The rumoured Apple Watch Series 8 could feature a new shade of red, according to ShrimpApplePro (for the record, this is my new favourite Apple leak account).

Earlier this month, the same account also tweeted that the Series 8 will be available in aluminum in ‘Starlight,’ ‘Midnight,’ ‘Product Red’ and ‘Silver.’ Further, ShrimpApplePro said the stainless steel version will be available in ‘Silver,’ ‘Graphite’ and ‘Gold,’ and there won’t be a titanium model of the wearable.

Evening gamers

Heres an titbits, more details about the standard Series 8:

• Yes they are still 41-55mm confirmed If anyone still wondering.

• The red of (PRODUCT) RED is a new shade of red.

• the seal box’s design is still the same, except they added more glue underneath pic.twitter.com/0bqM4ze6AR — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 30, 2022

The leaker goes on to say that the Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in 41mm and 45mm models, similar to the Series 7. Interestingly, ShrimpApplePro also mentions that Apple will add more glue under the Series 8 box pull tab to more clearly indicate when it has been opened. Finally, they also say that the Series 8’s box will still feature a Watch Band and a USB-C-to-MagSafe charger for the wearable.

Alongside the Series 8, Apple is expected to reveal a new rugged Apple Watch Pro that features a redesigned flat display, a larger 2-inch screen and a new S8 chip. Both the Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro are also expected to feature a new body temperature sensor. Some rumours indicate Apple will also refresh its entry-level Apple Watch SE, though it remains unclear what will be added to the smartwatch.

Apple is expected to reveal its Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch SE, iPhone 14 series and new AirPods at its upcoming ‘Far Out’ keynote on September 7th.

Source: @ShrimpApplePro Via: 9to5Mac