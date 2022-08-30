Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 receives One UI 4.1.1 update with Android 12L in Canada

Thanks to a MobileSyrup reader, we’ve learned that the Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra are now getting the One UI 4.1.1 update that includes Android 12L in Canada.

The update will allow the Tab S8 devices to have some of the same features as the Galaxy Fold 4 that’s currently on One UI 4.1.1. Some of these features include the taskbar that now appears at the bottom of the screen for quicker navigation. This was something I loved about the Fold 4.

One UI 4.1.1 also includes the Google Duo live sharing feature, so you can share photos in the gallery, your browser screen and collaborate on Samsung Notes, all while you’re on a video call. You’ll be able to take and edit photos in RAW. Additionally, it includes an object eraser, so you can remove shadows or distracting objects in the background. There’s also a Grammarly-powered keyboard to ensure that your writing has correct grammar and more.

If you have one of these tablets you should now be receiving the update. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the update.

Thanks, Ali G!