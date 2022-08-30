New on Hayu: September 2022

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

New this September

911 Crisis Centre: Season 2 (September 4th)

Love Island: Season 8 (September 5th)

Real Girlfriends in Paris: Season 1 (September 6th)

Films

American Pie 2 (September 2nd)

The Boss (September 2nd)

American Reunion (September 9th)

Pride and Prejudice (September 9th)

American Wedding (September 16th)

Neighbors (September 16th)

Neighbors (September 16th) Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (September 23rd)

Wanted (September 23rd)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (September 30th)

Bridget Jones’ Baby (September 30th)

Continuing Series