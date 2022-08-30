Save $40 on Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series right now

Looking for a decent pair of earbuds that won’t break the bank? Well, Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale for $99, saving you $40.

The deal is available at a few places, and both the ‘Olive’ and ‘Clearly White’ colours are on sale. Peep the links below:

Alternatively, you can nab a bundle with the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds A-Series for about $650 on Amazon right now, thanks to the retailer’s ongoing sale on Pixel 6-series phones — learn more here.

