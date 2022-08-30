Ford planning all-new EV truck, electric Explorer made in Ontario

Ford has plans to make a new electric truck with the aim for it to go on sale starting in 2025, although it remains unclear what the new truck will be.

The report comes from Automotive News (via The Verge) and notes that the new electric truck will exist alongside an electric Ford Explorer, due in 2024, and the automaker’s other EVs — the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. Ford CEO Jim Farley teased the new truck back in April, indicating the company would build it at the upcoming Blue Oval City campus in Tennessee.

The electric truck will feature an “all-new” nameplate and won’t be a redesigned F-150, Farley said. Automotive News expanded on speculation around the truck, writing that it could be a “distinctly styled full-size pickup under the F-Series umbrella” aimed at retail buyers, while the F-150 Lightning would be focused on commercial sales.

That Ford wants to introduce a new nameplate rather than electrifying an existing product suggests the company is optimistic about its EV plans.

As for the electric Explorer, the Automotive News report reiterated Ford’s plan to launch production by the end of 2024 at the company’s Oakville, Ontario factory. Ford scrapped a previous plan to build the Explorer in Cuautitlan, Mexico, alongside the Mach-E. The Oakville factory built the gas-powered Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus but will be converted to an EV-only plant, per Automotive News.

The electric Explorer is expected to go on sale starting in 2025, although supply chain issues and battery material shortages could cause delays, as they have in the past.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Farley has previously hinted at making all-electric versions of the Bronco SUV and Maverick compact pickup. However, Automotive News reports that we’ll likely only see a hybrid Bronco by 2024 to compete with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Source: Automotive News Via: The Verge