8Bitdo to release Pro-like Nintendo Switch controller in October

8Bitdo has unveiled new versions of its 8BitDo Ultimate Controller, a Nintendo Switch Pro-esque gamepad, which are set to release on October 28th.

While many previous 8Bitdo Ultimate gamepads feature Bluetooth at default, the Ultimate Controller will come in three variants — one Bluetooth, one 2.4Ghz and one wired.

The Bluetooth and wired models have the most utility, as the can be connected to a Switch, PC or Android/iOS device. The 2.4 Ghz-exclusive controller, meanwhile, can be used with all of those platforms besides the Switch.

All three controllers will be available in black, white and pink and come with their own charging dock. Additionally, they’ll allow you to remap your controls on PC, Android and iOS and save them to three unique profiles that will be saved on the controllers themselves.

The Bluetooth controller will cost $69.99 USD (about $91 CAD), the 2.4Ghz will cost $49.99 USD (about $65 CAD), and the wired will be priced at $34.99 USD (about $46 CAD). Specific Canadian pricing and availability has not yet been revealed, but the controllers are available for pre-order on Amazon U.S.

Via: GameSpot