Save up to $200 off on select Motorola devices as part of Labour Day deals

Motorola is introducing a variety of deals just in time for Labour Day. On top of the holiday, many of these offers may also pique the interest of students heading back to school.

The Labour Day deals offered by Motorola include up to $200 on select devices. This includes the Motorola Edge (2021), Moto G Pure, Motorola One 5G Ace, Moto G Power and Moto G Play.

A full rundown of Motorola’s deals is as followed:

All deals are available now. As of the time of writing, Motorola has not revealed when its Labour Deal deals are due to end.

If you’re interested in any of the above devices, more information can be found on Motorola’s website.

Image credit: Motorola

Source: Motorola