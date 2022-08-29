fbpx
Resources

New on Prime Video: September 2022

Check out Prime Video's Rings of Power this September

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Aug 29, 20223:18 PM EDT
0 comments

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and September 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):

September 1st

  • The Girl On The Train
  • DC’s Stargirl: Season 3

September 2nd

  • The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Original)

September 5th

Rick & Morty: Season 6 — on Adult Swim Channel

September 6th

Petite Maman

September 8th

Last Seen Alive

September 9th

  • Flight/Risk (Amazon Original)
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1- 2
  • The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Seasons 1-2
  • The Real Housewives of OC: Seasons 1-2

September 11th

  • The Serpent Queen — on Starz Channel

September 16th

  • The Grand Tour: Season 5 (Amazon Original)
  • Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original)
  • Summer House: Seasons 1-2
  • Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-2
  • Southern Charm
  • Mobius

September 17th

  • First Love

September 18th

Seal Team — on Paramount+ Channel

September 19th

  • Vampire Academy — on W Network

September 22nd

  • Survivor — Global Channel
  • Chicago Fire/Med/PD on Citytv+

September 23rd

  • Dog
  • Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Seasons 1-2
  • Top Chef: Seasons 1-2
  • Million Dollar Listing NY: Seasons 1-2

September 26th

  • Infinite Storm

September 30th

  • My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original)
  • The Capture: Season 2
  • Below Deck Sailing Yacht
  • Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
  • Below Deck Mediterranean: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Prime Video

  • Angel (September 1st)
  • Buffy The Vampire Slayer (September 1st)
  • The Secrets We Keep (September 11th)

Image credit: Prime Video

Comments