New on Prime Video: September 2022

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and September 2022 will be no different.
Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared some featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):
September 1st
- The Girl On The Train
- DC’s Stargirl: Season 3
September 2nd
- The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Original)
September 5th
Rick & Morty: Season 6 — on Adult Swim Channel
September 6th
Petite Maman
September 8th
Last Seen Alive
September 9th
- Flight/Risk (Amazon Original)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1- 2
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Seasons 1-2
- The Real Housewives of OC: Seasons 1-2
September 11th
- The Serpent Queen — on Starz Channel
September 16th
- The Grand Tour: Season 5 (Amazon Original)
- Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original)
- Summer House: Seasons 1-2
- Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-2
- Southern Charm
- Mobius
September 17th
- First Love
September 18th
Seal Team — on Paramount+ Channel
September 19th
- Vampire Academy — on W Network
September 22nd
- Survivor — Global Channel
- Chicago Fire/Med/PD on Citytv+
September 23rd
- Dog
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Seasons 1-2
- Top Chef: Seasons 1-2
- Million Dollar Listing NY: Seasons 1-2
September 26th
- Infinite Storm
September 30th
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original)
- The Capture: Season 2
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht
- Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
- Below Deck Mediterranean: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Prime Video
- Angel (September 1st)
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer (September 1st)
- The Secrets We Keep (September 11th)
