New on Crave: September 2022

Bell has announced that a ton of new content coming to Crave in September (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform). You can check out the full list of items below.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

September 1st

The Big Bang Theory: Season 11

2022 MTV Video Music Awards

1 Queen 5 Queers: Season 2

September 2nd

A House on the Bayou

Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Mcenroe

Club Cumming Presents A Queer Comedy Extravaganza!

The Goldbergs: Season 9

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs — Starz

Alpha and Omega: Family Vacation — Starz

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf — Starz

Josie and the PusseyCats — Starz

Love & Mercy — Starz

The Punisher (2004) — Starz

September 3rd

Sunny Bunnies: Season 6

September 9th

3:10 to Yuma — Starz

Divergent — Starz

Elizabeth — Starz

Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest

Peter Pan (2003) — Starz

Singles — Starz

Swordfish — Starz

The Divergent Series: Allegiant — Starz

The Divergent Series: Insurgent — Starz

The Perks of Being A Wallflower — Starz

American Gigolo: Season 1, Episode 1

Quickening

13 Minutes

Run Woman Run

The Last Tourist

September 11th

The Serpent Queen: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz

September 16th

MTV’s Deliciousness: 3A *Season Premiere*

Comedy Central’s Crank Yankers: Season 6B

MTV’s Buckhead Shore: Season 1

MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant: Season 3B

Los Espookys: Season 2, Episode 1

Born to be Wild

Ella And The Little Sorcerer

Money Plane

Running with the Devil

Crank — Starz

Cutthroat Island — Starz

Now You See Me — Starz

The Devil You Know — Starz

September 21st

Kabul Airport @9pm

September 23rd

The Amazing Race Canada: Season 8

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Apocalypse Now Redux — Starz

Now You See Me 2 — Starz



Private Property — Starz

Twins — Starz

Jockey

September 25th

Iron Man: Armoured Adventures: Season 1, episodes 1-25

September 26th

Sonic Boom: Season 2, Episodes 1-26

September 30th

Chris Locke: Captain Bones

Nothing Compares

Returning Home

Ramy: Season 3

Leaving Crave in September

Night of the Kings (September 2nd)

Black Bear (September 3rd)

The Broken Hearts Gallery (September 3rd)

Awakening The Zodiac (September 6th)

Bobbleheads: The Movie (September 8th)

Possesor: Uncut (September 10th)

Made By Destruction: Season 2 (September 10th)

The Little Things (September 16th)

Boys vs. Girls (September 21st)

Save Yourselves! (September 21st)

The Witches (2020) (September 24th)

Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 (September 25th)

Stardust (2020) (September 26th)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (September 29th)

Aap Mujhe AchAch Lagne Lage (September 30th)

Agar Tum Nah Hote (September 30th)

Andaaz (September 30th)

Auzaar (September 30th)

Bhagam Bhag (September 30th)

Buddy Games (September 30th)

Chal Mere Bhai (September 30th)

Dil (Septemer 30th)

Dil Ka Rishta (September 30th)

Darcy Michael Goes TO Church (September 30th)

Debra Digiovanni: Here’s the Things (September 30th)

Ek Ajnabee (September 30th)

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (September 30th)

Graham Chittenden: Reluctant Adult (September 30th)

Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (September 30th)

Judas and the Black Messiah (September 30th)

Love Love Love (September 30th)

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (Septembe 30th)

Masti (September 30th)

Misbehaviour (September 30th)

Nerd & Monsters: Season 1 (September 30th)

No Country for Old Men (September 30th)

Rudraksh (September 30th)

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 1 (September 30th)

Saajan Ki Saheli (September 30th)

Sea Fever (September 30th)

Sea Fever (September 30th) Shool (September 30th)

Spell (September 30th)

Spontaneous (September 30th)

The Empty Man (September 30th)

The Nest (September 30th)

Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke (September 30th)

Zo Zo Zombie: Season 2 (September 30th)

Cafe de Flore (September 30th)

Dr. Cabbie (September 30th)

Half Baked (September 30th)

I Am Bruce Lee (September 30th)

The English Patient (September 30th)

The Matrix (September 30th)

The Wiz (September 30th)

Young Frankenstein (September 30th)

