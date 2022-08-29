fbpx
Resources

New on Crave: September 2022

Check out what's coming to Crave in September

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Aug 29, 20222:32 PM EDT
0 comments

Bell has announced that a ton of new content coming to Crave in September (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform). You can check out the full list of items below.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

September 1st

  • The Big Bang Theory: Season 11
  • 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
  • 1 Queen 5 Queers: Season 2

September 2nd

  • A House on the Bayou
  • Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
  • Mcenroe
  • Club Cumming Presents A Queer Comedy Extravaganza!
  • The Goldbergs: Season 9
  • Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs — Starz 
  • Alpha and Omega: Family Vacation — Starz 
  • Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf — Starz 
  • Josie and the PusseyCats — Starz
  • Love & Mercy — Starz 
  • The Punisher (2004) — Starz 

September 3rd

  • Sunny Bunnies: Season 6

September 9th

  • 3:10 to Yuma — Starz
  • Divergent — Starz 
  • Elizabeth — Starz
  • Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest
  • Peter Pan (2003) — Starz
  • Singles — Starz
  • Swordfish — Starz
  • The Divergent Series: Allegiant — Starz
  • The Divergent Series: Insurgent — Starz 
  • The Perks of Being A Wallflower — Starz
  • American Gigolo: Season 1, Episode 1
  • Quickening
  • 13 Minutes
  • Run Woman Run
  • The Last Tourist

September 11th

The Serpent Queen: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz 

September 16th

  • MTV’s Deliciousness: 3A *Season Premiere*
  • Comedy Central’s Crank Yankers: Season 6B
  • MTV’s Buckhead Shore: Season 1
  • MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant: Season 3B
  • Los Espookys: Season 2, Episode 1
  • Born to be Wild
  • Ella And The Little Sorcerer
  • Money Plane
  • Running with the Devil
  • Crank — Starz
  • Cutthroat Island — Starz
  • Now You See Me — Starz
  • The Devil You Know — Starz

September 21st

  • Kabul Airport @9pm

September 23rd

  • The Amazing Race Canada: Season 8
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
  • Apocalypse Now Redux — Starz
  • Now You See Me 2 — Starz
  • Private Property — Starz
  • Twins — Starz 
  • Jockey

September 25th

  • Iron Man: Armoured Adventures: Season 1, episodes 1-25

September 26th

  • Sonic Boom: Season 2, Episodes 1-26

September 30th

  • Chris Locke: Captain Bones
  • Nothing Compares
  • Returning Home
  • Ramy: Season 3

Leaving Crave in September

  • Night of the Kings (September 2nd)
  • Black Bear (September 3rd)
  • The Broken Hearts Gallery (September 3rd)
  • Awakening The Zodiac (September 6th)
  • Bobbleheads: The Movie (September 8th)
  • Possesor: Uncut (September 10th)
  • Made By Destruction: Season 2 (September 10th)
  • The Little Things (September 16th)
  • Boys vs. Girls (September 21st)
  • Save Yourselves! (September 21st)
  • The Witches (2020) (September 24th)
  • Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 (September 25th)
  • Stardust (2020) (September 26th)
  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (September 29th)
  • Aap Mujhe AchAch Lagne Lage (September 30th)
  • Agar Tum Nah Hote (September 30th)
  • Andaaz (September 30th)
  • Auzaar (September 30th)
  • Bhagam Bhag (September 30th)
  • Buddy Games (September 30th)
  • Chal Mere Bhai (September 30th)
  • Dil (Septemer 30th)
  • Dil Ka Rishta (September 30th)
  • Darcy Michael Goes TO Church (September 30th)
  • Debra Digiovanni: Here’s the Things (September 30th)
  • Ek Ajnabee (September 30th)
  • Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (September 30th)
  • Graham Chittenden: Reluctant Adult (September 30th)
  • Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (September 30th)
  • Judas and the Black Messiah (September 30th)
  • Love Love Love (September 30th)
  • Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (Septembe 30th)
  • Masti (September 30th)
  • Misbehaviour (September 30th)
  • Nerd & Monsters: Season 1 (September 30th)
  • No Country for Old Men (September 30th)
  • Rudraksh (September 30th)
  • Rupaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 1 (September 30th)
  • Saajan Ki Saheli (September 30th)
    Sea Fever (September 30th)
  • Shool (September 30th)
  • Spell (September 30th)
  • Spontaneous (September 30th)
  • The Empty Man (September 30th)
  •  The Nest (September 30th)
  • Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke (September 30th)
  • Zo Zo Zombie: Season 2 (September 30th)
  • Cafe de Flore (September 30th)
  • Dr. Cabbie (September 30th)
  • Half Baked (September 30th)
  • I Am Bruce Lee (September 30th)
  • The English Patient (September 30th)
  • The Matrix (September 30th)
  • The Wiz (September 30th)
  • Young Frankenstein (September 30th)

Image credit: Crave

Comments