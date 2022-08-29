What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in September

As the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in September.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in September.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September
- Quantico: Seasons 1-3 (September 1st)
- Homeland: Seasons 1-8 (September 8th)
- Offspring: Seasons 1-7 (September 12th)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Seasons 2-9 (September 26th)
Leaving Prime Video
- Angel (September 1st)
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer (September 1st)
- The Secrets We Keep (September 11th)
Leaving Crave in September
- Night of the Kings (September 2nd)
- Black Bear (September 3rd)
- The Broken Hearts Gallery (September 3rd)
- Awakening The Zodiac (September 6th)
- Bobbleheads: The Movie (September 8th)
- Possesor: Uncut (September 10th)
- Made By Destruction: Season 2 (September 10th)
- The Little Things (September 16th)
- Boys vs. Girls (September 21st)
- Save Yourselves! (September 21st)
- The Witches (2020) (September 24th)
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 (September 25th)
- Stardust (2020) (September 26th)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (September 29th)
- Aap Mujhe AchAch Lagne Lage (September 30th)
- Agar Tum Nah Hote (September 30th)
- Andaaz (September 30th)
- Auzaar (September 30th)
- Bhagam Bhag (September 30th)
- Buddy Games (September 30th)
- Chal Mere Bhai (September 30th)
- Dil (September 30th)
- Dil Ka Rishta (September 30th)
- Darcy Michael Goes TO Church (September 30th)
- Debra Digiovanni: Here’s the Things (September 30th)
- Ek Ajnabee (September 30th)
- Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (September 30th)
- Graham Chittenden: Reluctant Adult (September 30th)
- Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (September 30th)
- Judas and the Black Messiah (September 30th)
- Love Love Love (September 30th)
- Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (Septembe 30th)
- Masti (September 30th)
- Misbehaviour (September 30th)
- Nerd & Monsters: Season 1 (September 30th)
- No Country for Old Men (September 30th)
- Rudraksh (September 30th)
- Rupaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 1 (September 30th)
- Saajan Ki Saheli (September 30th)
Sea Fever (September 30th)
- Shool (September 30th)
- Spell (September 30th)
- Spontaneous (September 30th)
- The Empty Man (September 30th)
- The Nest (September 30th)
- Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke (September 30th)
- Zo Zo Zombie: Season 2 (September 30th)
- Cafe de Flore (September 30th)
- Dr. Cabbie (September 30th)
- Half Baked (September 30th)
- I Am Bruce Lee (September 30th)
- The English Patient (September 30th)
- The Matrix (September 30th)
- The Wiz (September 30th)
- Young Frankenstein (September 30th)