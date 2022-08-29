Bell expanding its fibre footprint in rural Manitoba

Bell is expanding its fibre broadband network to more homes and businesses in rural Manitoba under its capital expenditure acceleration program.

The expansion will provide fibre connections to 6,500 locations with download speeds up to 1.5Gbps and access to various other services, including Fibe TV.

The fibre expansion will impact the communities of Blumenort, Ile des Chênes, Landmark, Matlock, St. Adolphe, Stony Mountain and Winnipeg Beach.

“We are proud to be expanding the deployment of our faster, more climate-resilient fibre networks in rural Manitoba, enabling brand new economic opportunities for both businesses and consumers in seven more communities across the province,” Ryan Klassen, vice-chair of Bell MTS and Western Canada, said.

The announcement is part of Bell’s plans to bring direct fibre connections to 900,000 homes and businesses by the end of the year. The company has made similar commitments in several communities across the country, including London, Ontario, and Hampton, New Brunswick.

Source: Bell