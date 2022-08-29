Apple Watch Pro rumoured to feature flat display, rugged design and satellite connectivity

It looks like Apple’s often-rumoured Apple Watch Pro could be real.

According to the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s Bloomberg Power On newsletter, future versions of Apple’s rumoured rugged Apple Watch Pro could feature satellite connectivity functionality.

In his newsletter, Gurman explains that the satellite feature will allow the rugged Apple Watch Pro to make quick calls to emergency services when there’s no cellular signal alongside global internet access and the ability to make phone calls over satellite links.

Gurman also alludes that satellite calls will likely come to the iPhone 14 series this year, followed later by future versions of the Apple Watch Pro. It’s worth noting that satellite features were long-rumoured for the iPhone, but haven’t materialized yet. Still, with Starlink and T-Mobile joining forces to connect phones to satellites, now could be the time for Apple to launch a satellite iPhone.

Other rumours surrounding the Apple Watch Pro (via Mac Otakara) indicate that the high-end wearable will be available in a larger 47mm case size, while the Series 7 will come in 41mm/45mm variants.

The larger, flatter Watch Pro display will measure in at 1.99-inches diagonally, according to reports. Other features include longer battery life, a titanium casing, an S8 chip and an improved Low Power Mode. There are also some reports that the Apple Watch Pro won’t be backwards compatible with older Watch Bands.

With the rumoured Apple Watch Pro, it seems like Apple aims to take on Garmin’s more active wearable audience with a smartwatch that offers a similar level of durability and features.

Apple is expected to reveal the Apple Watch Pro at its upcoming ‘Far Out’ event on September 7th.

In other Apple-related news, the tech giant recently filed several trademarks related to its rumoured AR/VR headset.

Source: Bloomberg, Mac Otakara, Weibo ‘UnclePan’ Via: MacRumors