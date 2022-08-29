Apple files trademarks for ‘Reality One’ and other AR/VR headset names

Apple has filed a series of new trademarks, all related to its AR/VR headset. While still unannounced, the company’s mixed reality device has been long rumoured nd these new trademarks point to a large push for “Reality” marketing and terminology.

In Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay, Apple filed three separate trademarks. These are reported to include “Reality One,” “Reality Pro” and “Reality Processor.”

Each of the trademarks was filed using a shell company Apple has used for its trademarks in the past. The aforementioned three trademarks were filed by Immersive Health Solutions, LLC. This same company was previously registered by Corporation Trust Co., which is just a shell company under Apple. Corporation Trust Co. appears on the trademark for the previously reported realityOS.

It appears as though Apple is double downing on the “Reality” nomenclature revolving around its headset. On top of realityOS, the three new trademarks give us a sense of what Apple may be planning to reveal down the line.

“Reality Processor” is likely a reference to the processor powering the unit. Reports indicate that this could be an M2 chip or equivalent. “Reality One,” on the other hand, could be a reference to the name of the device itself, or it could be a reference to Apple’s AR/VR ecosystem of apps and services. Finally, “Reality Pro” could very well be a reference to a more premium version of the headset. Much like an iPhone, Apple could have a high-end version of its headset in development.

Aside from trademarks, there is no concrete news on the headset from Apple. Previous reports claim that the headset is to feature dual 4K displays, 3D sensors, and a modern design. However, the first-generation headset from Apple is expected to launch at a premium. Industry analysts believe the headset may launch at around $3,000 USD (roughly $3,900 CAD).

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple could launch the headset in early 2023. If accurate, an official reveal may be on the near horizon. However, given Apple’s September event will likely be dedicated to iPhone and Apple Watch, we likely still have to wait a little longer.

In other Apple-related news, it looks like the tech giant will likely reveal a new high-end version of its wearable called the Apple Watch Pro at its upcoming September 7th hardware event.

Source: Bloomberg Via: The Verge