New Netflix Originals in September 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This August, shows and movies like Cobra Kai season 5, Dynasty season 5, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and more will be joining the streaming service.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in September, click here.

Coming Soon

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Netflix Anime

Plan A Plan B — Netflix Film

Trauma: Season 1-5

Who Likes My Follower? — Netflix Series

September 1st

Fenced In — Netflix Film

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 — Netflix Anime

Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix Comedy

Love in the Villa — Netflix Film

Off the Hook — Netflix Series

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — Netflix Family

September 2nd

Buy My House — Netflix Series

Dated and Related — Netflix Series

Devil in Ohio — Netflix Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Festival of Troubadours — Netflix Film

Ivy + Bean — Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Netflix Family

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Season 1

You’re Nothing Special — Netflix Series

September 3rd

Little Women — Netflix Series

September 5th

Cocomelon: Season 6 — Netflix Family

Once Upon a Small Town — Netflix Series

September 6th

Bee and PuppyCat — Netflix Family

Get Smart With Money — Netflix Documentary

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — Netflix Comedy

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — Netflix Comedy

Untold: The Race of the Century — Netflix Documentary

September 7th

Chef’s Table Pizza — Netflix Documentary

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary

September 8th

Entrapped — Netflix Series

Diorama — Netflix Film

September 9th

Cobra Kai: Season 5 — Netflix Series

End of the Road — Netflix Film

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — Netflix Series

No Limit — Netflix Film

Narco – Saints — Netflix Series

September 12th

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — Netflix Family

September 13th

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — Netflix Comedy

September 14th

Broad Peak — Netflix Film

The Catholic School — Netflix Film

El Rey, Vicente Fernández — Netflix Series

Heartbreak High — Netflix Series

The Lørenskog Dissapearance — Netflix Series

Sins of Our Mother — Netflix Documentary

September 15th

Dogs in Space: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Terim — Netflix Documentary

September 16th

The Brave Ones — Netflix Series

Do Revenge — Netflix Film

Drifting Home — Netflix Anime

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — Netflix Family

I Used to Be Famous — Netflix Film

Jogi — Netflix Film

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Mirror, Mirror — Netflix Film

Santo — Netflix Series

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — Netflix Documentary

September 19th

Go Dog Go: Season 3 — Netflix Family

September 20th

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — Netflix Comedy

September 21st

Designing Miami — Netflix Series

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam — Netflix Documentary

Iron Chef Mexico — Netflix Series

The Perfumier — Netflix Film The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — Netflix Documentary

September 22nd

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone — Netflix Documentary

Karma’s World: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Snabba Cash: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Thai Cave Rescue — Netflix Series

September 23rd

A Jazzman’s Blues — Netflix Film



Athena — Netflix Film

The Girls at the Back — Netflix Series

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Lou — Netflix Film

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles — Netflix Family

September 24th

Dynasty: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy — Netflix Film

September 25th

A Trip to Infinity — Netflix Documentary

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — Netflix Family

September 27th

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — Netflix Comedy

September 28th

Blonde — Netflix Film

Eat the Rich: The Gamestop Saga — Netflix Documentary

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 — Netflix Series

September 29th

The Empress — Netflix Series

September 30th

Anikulapo — Netflix Film



Beirut

Enteraglatic — Netflix Special

Floor is Lava: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Human Playground — Netflix Series

Phantom Pups — Netflix Family

Rainbow — Netflix Film

Image credit: Netflix