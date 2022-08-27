The Future with 5G is an engaging look at the 5G wireless revolution that will transform the world as we know it. Throughout the documentary, viewers will meet scientists, journalists, entrepreneurs, and telecom experts who will deconstruct what 5G is and show how it will power the tech of the future — like self-driving cars, delivery drones, smart cities and augmented and virtual reality in medicine and retail.

This story is sponsored by Bell. MobileSyrup publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.