Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Aug. 22-28]

Amazon Prime Video

Samaritan [Amazon Original]

After disappearing 25 years ago, a famed superhero is discovered by a young boy, who tries to convince him to return to save the city.

Samaritan was directed by Julius Avery (Overlord) and stars Sylvester Stallone (Rocky franchise), Javon Walton (Euphoria), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) and Moisés Arias (Hannah Montana).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 26th, 2022

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Stream Samaritan here.

Apple TV+

See (Season 3) [Apple Original]

In this final season, Baba Voss returns to Paya to protect his tribe from deadly new sighted weaponry.

See stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049), Hera Hilmar (Life in a Fishbowl) and Toronto-raised David Hewlett (Rise of the Planet of the Apes).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: August 26th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream See here.

Crave

Sophie Buddle: Smile, Baby [Crave Original]

one year ago today – doing a practice run for my crave special taping (which is coming soon😋) pic.twitter.com/S14iJjGiDk — 🤙🏻soso🤙🏻 (@sophiebuddle) June 22, 2022

At the 2021 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, Ottawa comedian Sophie Buddle riffs on sexual fantasies, edibles, nanny fever and more.

Crave release date: August 26th, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour

Stream Sophie Buddle: Smile, Baby here.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 3)

Captain Freeman is on trial following the Season 2 finale while the rest of the crew goes on other adventures, including a trip to Deep Space 9.

Lower Decks was created by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and features the voices of Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Noël Wells (Master of None) and Eugene Cordero (The Good Place).

Crave release date: August 25th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Animated sci-fi comedy

Runtime: Ten episodes (around 25 minutes each)

Stream Star Trek: Lower Decks here.

Disney+

Mike [Star Original]

From I, Tonya writer Steven Rogers comes this “unauthorized and no-holds-barred” series about the life and career of famed American boxer, Mike Tyson.

Mike stars Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Russell Hornsby (Lincoln Heights), Laura Harrier (BlacKKKlansman), Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs), Li Eubanks (All Rise) and Brampton, Ontario’s Oluniké Adeliyi (Flashpoint).

Disney+ Canada release date: August 25th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Biographical sports drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Mike here.

Netflix

History 101 (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Get bite-sized explainers on various scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries, including GPS, MP3, dating apps and bottled water.

Netflix Canada release date: August 25th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Ten episodes (around 20 to 24 minutes each)

Stream History 101 here.

Lost Ollie [Netflix Original]

A lost toy dog embarks on a big journey to find his owner.

Based on William Joyce’s 2016 children’s book Ollie’s Odyssey, Lost Ollie was created by Shannon Tindle (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends) and features the voices of Jonathan Groff (Frozen), singer-actress Mary J. Blige (The Umbrella Academy), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Jake Johnson (New Girl).

Netflix Canada release date: August 24th, 2022

Genre: Live-action/computer animated

Runtime: Four episodes (41 to 51 minutes each)

Stream Lost Ollie here.

Me Time [Netflix Original]

A stay-at-home dad gets some alone time for the first time in years while his wife and daughter are away, leading him to a wild weekend with an old friend.

Me Time was directed by John Hamburg (Why Him?) and stars Kevin Hart (Jumanji series), Mark Wahlberg (Ted), Regina Hall (Girls Trip) and Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley).

Netflix Canada release date: August 26th, 2022

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Stream Me Time here.

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee [Netflix Original]

Director Charlie Russell (Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die) unpacks the wild years of John McAfee, the late British tech pioneer who went on the run.

Netflix Canada release date: August 24th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Stream Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee here.

