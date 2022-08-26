Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are $100 and $200 off, respectively

The Google Canada store is currently offering the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for $100 and $200 off, respectively, as shared by RedFlagDeals.

Regularly available for $799 for the 128GB model and $929 for the 256GB model, the Pixel 6 is currently listed for $699 and $829 for the two variants, respectively.

The Pixel 6 is available in ‘Stormy Black,’ ‘Kinda Coral,’ and ‘Sorta Seafoam’ colourways. Learn more about the device via the link below:

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, is regularly available for $1,179 for the 128GB model and $1,309 for the 256GB model. Currently, the 128GB model is listed for $979, while the 256GB model, which is out of stock, is listed for $1,109, marking a $200 discount.

The Pixel 6 Pro is available in ‘Stormy Black,’ ‘Cloudy White,’ and ‘Sorta Sunny’ colourways. Learn more about the device via the link below:

Source: RedFlagDeals