New on Disney+ Canada: September 2022

Disney has revealed all of the new movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in September.
Noteworthy releases for the month include Thor: Love and Thunder premiere, new She-Hulk episodes, Pinocchio Disney+ Day premiere, Star Wars Andor three-episode premiere and Cars on The Road Disney+ Day season one premiere.
See below for the full list:
September 1st
- Mike (New Episodes)
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)
September 2nd
- Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10! (Special)
- Al David VS. The NFL
- Believeland
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die
- Dickie V
- Elway to Marino
- Four Falls of Buffalo
- Run Ricky Run
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
- The Two Bills
- Year of Scab
September 6th
- The Patient (S1, New Episode)
September 7th
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S3, New Episode)
- American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)
- The Bear (S1, New Episode)
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)
- Grid (S1)
- Maggie (S1, New Episodes)
- Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episodes)
- Reservation Dogs (S2, Premiere)
- Solar Opposites (S3, New Episode)
- Tell Me Lies (S1, Premiere)
- Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 with Robin Roberts (Special)
September 8th
- Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances
- Mike (S1, New Episodes)
- Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)
- Wedding Season (S1)
- Frozen (Sing-Along Version)
- Frozen II (Sing-Along Version)
- Pinocchio (Disney+ Day Premiere)
- Growing Up (Disney+ Day Season One Premiere)
- Terra Incognita (S1)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
- Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney+ Day Premiere)
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)
- Cars on The Road (Disney+ Day Season One Premiere)
- Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory
September 9th
- The Infinite Race
- Miracles on the Plains
- Rodman: For Better or Worse
- Subject to Review (Short)
September 13th
- The Patient (S1, New Episode)
September 14th
- Short Circuit (S2, New Episode)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S3, New Episode)
- American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)
- The Bear (S1, New Episode)
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)
- Maggie (S1, New Episodes)
- Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episodes)
- Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)
- Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S8)
- First Alaskans (S1)
September 15th
- Mike (S1, New Episodes)
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)
September 16th
- Mija
- Leave No Trace
- Pride: To Be Seen – A Soul of a Nation Presentation
- Best in Dough (S1, Premiere)
- Coco (Sing-Along Version)
September 19th
- Dancin With The Stars (Season 31 Premiere)
September 20th
- Reboot (Premiere)
- The Patient (S1, New Episode)
September 21st
- Chibi Tiny Tales (S1-2)
- Andor (3-Episode Premiere)
- American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)
- Criminal Minds (S13)
- El Repatriado (S1)
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)
- May It Please the Court (S1, Premiere)
- Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episode)
- Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)
- Rookie Cops (S1)
- Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)
- Super/Natural (S1)
September 22nd
- The Kardashians (Season Two Premiere)
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)
September 26th
- Best in Dough (S1, New Episodes)
- Dancing with the Stars (S31, New Live Episode)
September 27th
- The Patient (S1, New Episode)
- Reasonable Doubt (S1, Premiere)
- Reboot (S1, New Episode)
September 28th
- Blackish (S5, S8)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season Two Premiere)
- Andor (S1, New Episode)
- American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)
- The D’Amelio Show (S2, Premiere)
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)
- May It Please the Court (S1, New Episode)
- Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episode)
- Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)
- Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
September 29th
- The Kardashians (S2, New Episode)
- She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)
September 30th
- Hocus Pocus 2 (Premiere)
- Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
- Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
Image credit: Marvel Studios