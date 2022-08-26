fbpx
Resources

New on Disney+ Canada: September 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder comes to the streaming service on September 8th

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Aug 26, 20222:23 PM EDT
0 comments

Disney has revealed all of the new movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in September.

Noteworthy releases for the month include Thor: Love and Thunder premiere, new She-Hulk episodes, Pinocchio Disney+ Day premiere, Star Wars Andor three-episode premiere and Cars on The Road Disney+ Day season one premiere.

See below for the full list:

September 1st

  • Mike (New Episodes)
  • She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

September 2nd

  • Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10! (Special)
  • Al David VS. The NFL
  • Believeland
  • The Band That Wouldn’t Die
  • Dickie V
  • Elway to Marino
  • Four Falls of Buffalo
  • Run Ricky Run
  • Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
  • The Two Bills
  • Year of Scab

September 6th

  • The Patient (S1, New Episode)

September 7th

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S3, New Episode)
  • American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)
  • The Bear (S1, New Episode)
  • Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)
  • Grid (S1)
  • Maggie (S1, New Episodes)
  • Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episodes)
  • Reservation Dogs (S2, Premiere)
  • Solar Opposites (S3, New Episode)
  • Tell Me Lies (S1, Premiere)
  • Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 with Robin Roberts (Special)

September 8th

  • Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances
  • Mike (S1, New Episodes)
  • Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)
  • Wedding Season (S1)
  • Frozen (Sing-Along Version)
  • Frozen II (Sing-Along Version)
  • Pinocchio (Disney+ Day Premiere)
  • Growing Up (Disney+ Day Season One Premiere)
  • Terra Incognita (S1)
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
  • Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney+ Day Premiere)
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
  • She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)
  • Cars on The Road (Disney+ Day Season One Premiere)
  • Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory

September 9th

  • The Infinite Race
  • Miracles on the Plains
  • Rodman: For Better or Worse
  • Subject to Review (Short)

September 13th

  • The Patient (S1, New Episode)

September 14th

  • Short Circuit (S2, New Episode)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S3, New Episode)
  • American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)
  • The Bear (S1, New Episode)
  • Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)
  • Maggie (S1, New Episodes)
  • Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episodes)
  • Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)
  • Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)
  • Dr. K’s Exotic Animal Er (S8)
  • First Alaskans (S1)

September 15th

  • Mike (S1, New Episodes)
  • She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

September 16th

  • Mija
  • Leave No Trace
  • Pride: To Be Seen – A Soul of a Nation Presentation
  • Best in Dough (S1, Premiere)
  • Coco (Sing-Along Version)

September 19th

  • Dancin With The Stars (Season 31 Premiere)

September 20th

  • Reboot (Premiere)
  • The Patient (S1, New Episode)

September 21st

  • Chibi Tiny Tales (S1-2)
  • Andor (3-Episode Premiere)
  • American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)
  • Criminal Minds (S13)
  • El Repatriado (S1)
  • Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)
  • May It Please the Court (S1, Premiere)
  • Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episode)
  • Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)
  • Rookie Cops (S1)
  • Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)
  • Super/Natural (S1)

September 22nd

  • The Kardashians (Season Two Premiere)
  • She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

September 26th

  • Best in Dough (S1, New Episodes)
  • Dancing with the Stars (S31, New Live Episode)

September 27th

  • The Patient (S1, New Episode)
  • Reasonable Doubt (S1, Premiere)
  • Reboot (S1, New Episode)

September 28th

  • Blackish (S5, S8)
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season Two Premiere)
  • Andor (S1, New Episode)
  • American Horror Stories (S2, New Episode)
  • The D’Amelio Show (S2, Premiere)
  • Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (S1, New Episode)
  • May It Please the Court (S1, New Episode)
  • Motherland: Fort Salem (S3, New Episode)
  • Reservation Dogs (S2, New Episode)
  • Tell Me Lies (S1, New Episode)
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1)
  • Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

September 29th

  • The Kardashians (S2, New Episode)
  • She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (S1, New Episode)

September 30th

  • Hocus Pocus 2 (Premiere)
  • Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
  • Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Find out what came to Disney+ Canada in August here.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Comments