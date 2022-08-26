Federal investment to improve mobile connectivity for Atikamekw First Nation of Wemotaci

The federal government has assigned Bell a contract to improve mobile connectivity in the Atikamekw First Nation community of Wemotaci, located in Quebec.

Worth $404,936, the contract is part of the $731 million the federal government has spent since 2015 to improve connectivity in the province of Quebec.

“It is crucial that all Canadians, including members of First Nations, have access to stable and secure mobile connectivity,” Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne said.

“Connecting rural and remote areas of the country, including in Quebec, is a priority for the Government of Canada.”

The federal government’s previous investments in the province include funding for high-speed internet in the communities of L’Épiphanie, Boucherville, and Bromont.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada