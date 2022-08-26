Select Amazon Echo Show and Echo Dot are up to 43 percent off today

Amazon has once again slashed the prices of its own hardware, similar to its Prime Day offerings. If you’re looking for Alexa-enabled devices such as the Echo Dot or the Echo Show, then check out the discounts below.
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $39.99 (save 43%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $59.99 (save 25%)
- Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa for $99.99 (save 23%)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $39.99 (save 27%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $74.99 (save 25%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $124.99 (save 26%)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $269.99 (save 18%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada