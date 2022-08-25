Sony releases The Last of Us Part 1 trailer, and it looks nice

Naughty Dog’s 2013 hit action-adventure game The Last of Us‘ PS5 remake is set to release on September 2nd, and Sony is now giving gamers a piece of what’s to come with a launch trailer.

It’s worth noting that the main game and its storyline remain the same as the original 2013-released title, albeit with a pretty filter.

The remake also brings in haptic feedback, 3D audio, enhanced visuals that have been completely rebuilt from the ground up and faster in-game loading times.

The launch trailer features multiple scenes from the latter half of the game, and also from the Left Behind DLC, so if you haven’t played the original game, watching the trailer will give you a pretty good idea of what you’re getting into.

Naughty Dog has also released three new short videos on its YouTube, showing how The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 compares to the title’s PS4 remastered version. See one of the clips below for reference.

The title is available to pre-order now for $89.99 here. A PC version of the game will be released at a later date.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation