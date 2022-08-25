fbpx
Lucky Mobile adds $55/mo 20GB plan for a limited time

The biggest downside to the Lucky Mobile plan is the data is capped at 3G speed

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Aug 25, 20229:15 AM EDT
Bell’s Lucky Mobile has replaced its $60/15GB and $70/20GB with a limited-time offer of $55/mo for 20GB.

The change appears to be an effort to match Telus’ Public Mobile, which recently launched a $55/20GB Student Plan.

Lucky’s plan includes the following:

  • Unlimited calls Canada-wide and to the U.S.
  • Unlimited Canada-wide and international texts
  • 20GB of data at 3GB speeds (customers can get an extra 500MB each month with automatic payments)
  • Unlimited additional data at reduced speeds of up to 128Kbps after using the 20GB allotment
  • Call display, unlimited incoming calls and texts, voicemail, call waiting, and three-way calling

While 3G data speeds are a bummer, it’s hard to beat 20GB of data. Still, Public’s student plan boasts 4G data but now unlimited data, so really it comes down to whether you need a limited amount of fast data or an unlimited amount of slow data.

You can check out Lucky’s plans here.

