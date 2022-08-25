DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection service is now available to all

All users can now access DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection service.

The service designates users with a personal or private email address to protect their actual email addresses and other personal details from companies.

A personal email address attaches a name to the free ‘@duck.com’ email address. A private address sees the company creating a new random address each time a user fills out an email field.

As reported by The Verge, the service allows DuckDuckGo to remove tools tracking where and when an email was opened and the device used.

The company made the beta version available in July 2021. Since its rollout to a larger audience, the service includes more features, such as link tracking protection which removes trackers placed within links and images in emails.

Omid Majdi, product lead at DuckDuckGo, told The Verge that trackers in emails and profiling via email addresses are the most significant threats to email privacy.

“DuckDuckGo Email Protection addresses both of these issues and does so in a simple way — same inbox, more privacy — and we’re thrilled to be making the beta open to all,” Majdi said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: The Verge