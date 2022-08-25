Chatr’s flash sale adds 3GB of bonus data to plans for six months

Rogers’ flanker brand Chatr Mobile is offering 3GB of bonus data for new activations on almost all of its talk, text and data plans.

The bonus data is part of Chatr’s flash sale and is available to claim until Tuesday, August 30th. New activation under the following plans will receive a bonus of 3GB data per month for the next six months:

$70/mo 20GB with Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$60/mo 15GB with Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$50/mo 10GB with Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$45/mo 5GB with Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$40/mo 4.5 with Unlimited Canada-wide Talk

$35/mo 2.5GB with Unlimited Canada-wide Talk

In addition to the 3GB bonus data, all of the above-mentioned plans also offer an additional 500MB of data per month if auto-pay is enabled

Check out the plans and the 3GB promotion here.

Source: Chatr Mobile