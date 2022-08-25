Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in September 2022

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in September 2022.
You can view the full list of content below:
September 1st:
- Fakes
- DAS BOOT Season 3
- Islands
- Malory Towers Season 2
September 2nd:
- The Next Step Season 1
September 5th:
- Jeremy and Jazzy
September 7th:
- Noughts + Crosses Season 2
September 9th:
- Our House
- Anne at 13,000 ft
September 12th:
- The North Water
- Family Feud Canada
- Murdoch Mysteries
September 13th:
- Comedy Night With Rick Mercer
- Strays
- This Hour Has 22 Minutes
September 14th:
- Casual Season 3
- War of The Worlds Season 3
September 15th:
- Dragon’s Den
September 16th:
- The History of Comedy Season 1
- Burnout: The Truth About Work
- Our Loved Ones
September 17th:
- Honey Bee
September 19th:
- Polaris Music Prize Gala (CBC Music)
September 23rd:
- Rhod Gilbert: Stand up to Shyness
- Boys VS. Girls
- Lido TV
September 25th:
- The Legacy Awards
September 27th:
- Bimibatoo-Win: Where I Ran
- Virgins
September 29th:
- The Fifth Estate
- Dreams in Vantablack
September 30th:
- The Passionate Eye – The Pretendians
- Overcoming Depression: Mind Over Marathon
- The Rest of Us
CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
Image credit: CBC