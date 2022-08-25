fbpx
News

Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in September 2022

Exclusive Canadian premieres include Das Boot Season 3, NOUGHTS + CROSSES Season 2 and Our House

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Aug 25, 20229:01 AM EDT
0 comments

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in September 2022.

You can view the full list of content below:

September 1st:

  • Fakes
  • DAS BOOT Season 3
  • Islands
  • Malory Towers Season 2

September 2nd:

  • The Next Step Season 1

September 5th:

  • Jeremy and Jazzy

September 7th:

  • Noughts + Crosses Season 2

September 9th:

  • Our House
  • Anne at 13,000 ft

September 12th:

  • The North Water
  • Family Feud Canada
  • Murdoch Mysteries

September 13th:

  • Comedy Night With Rick Mercer
  • Strays
  • This Hour Has 22 Minutes

September 14th:

  • Casual Season 3
  • War of The Worlds Season 3

September 15th:

  • Dragon’s Den

September 16th:

  • The History of Comedy Season 1
  • Burnout: The Truth About Work
  • Our Loved Ones

September 17th:

  • Honey Bee

September 19th:

  • Polaris Music Prize Gala (CBC Music)

September 23rd:

  • Rhod Gilbert: Stand up to Shyness
  • Boys VS. Girls
  • Lido TV

September 25th:

  • The Legacy Awards

September 27th:

  • Bimibatoo-Win: Where I Ran
  • Virgins

September 29th:

  • The Fifth Estate
  • Dreams in Vantablack

September 30th:

  • The Passionate Eye – The Pretendians
  • Overcoming Depression: Mind Over Marathon
  • The Rest of Us

CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOSAndroidthe web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

Image credit: CBC

Comments