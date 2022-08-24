Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to receive Watch 5 faces as part of new plugin update

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 now supports a selection of Watch 5 faces. As part of the new v2.2.11.22081151 update, the gap between the two generations is shrinking ever so slightly.

It’s been discovered that the latest update for the Galaxy Watch 4 plugin alters the interface for the Watch manager app. As such, six Watch 5 faces are now available to select from. Samsung is making the following faces available on Watch 4: Board, Pro Analog, Digital Neon, Analog Utility, Kinetic Digits, and Flower Garden.

The addition of the Watch 5 faces is another step in Samsung’s attempt to bridge the gap between the two devices. Interestingly enough, upon the One UI Watch 4.5 update (expected during Q3 2022), Galaxy Watch 4 will gain swipe-to-type support and dual-SIM support. Additionally, Samsung is bringing new accessibility options to the forefront.

The One UI Watch 4.5 update for Galaxy Watch 4 is already being tested in select markets. However, it is not currently available in Canada.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and its Pro sister model are both available for pre-order now. Purchases begin on August 26th. Based on its Unpacked event, Samsung is bringing a handful of major changes to the Watch 5. One of the notable changes is the omission of the rotating bezel.

The Galaxy Watch 4 update has begun to roll out to users. Via the Google Play Store, users can install the update for the Galaxy Wearable app. Following the successful installation, the new Watch 5 faces can be found.

Source: AndroidPolice