New on Netflix Canada: September 2022

In September 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including the likes of Cobra Kai Season 5, Entergalatic, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the fifth season of Dynasty and more.

Coming Soon

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Netflix Anime

Plan A Plan B — Netflix Film

Trauma: Season 1-5

Who Likes My Follower? — Netflix Series

September 1st

Fenced In — Netflix Film

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 — Netflix Anime

Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix Comedy

Love in the Villa — Netflix Film

Off the Hook — Netflix Series

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Barbie Mermaid Power

Escape from Alcatraz

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

LOL House of Surprises: Season 1

Nacho Libre

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Primal Fear

S.W.A.T: Season 5

The Girl Next Door

The Interpreter

The Jackal

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Waterworld

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Young Sheldon: Season 5

September 2nd

Buy My House — Netflix Series

Dated and Related — Neflxi Series

Devil in Ohio — Netflix Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Festival of Troubadours — Netflix Film

Ivy + Bean — Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Netflix Family

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Season 1

You’re Nothing Special — Netflix Series

September 3rd

Little Women — Netflix Series

September 4th

The Broken Hearts Gallery

Coraline

The Dressmaker

Marley

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

September 5th

Cocomelon: Season 6 — Netflix Family

Once Upon a Small Town — Netflix Series

September 6th

Bee and PuppyCat — Netflix Family

Get Smart With Money — Netflix Documentry

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — Netflix Comedy

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — Netflix Comedy

Untold: The Race of the Century — Netflix Documentary

September 7th

Chef’s Table Pizza — Netflix Documentary

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary

September 8th

Entrapped — Netflix Series

Diorama — Netflix Film

September 9th

Cobra Kai: Season 5 — Netflix Series

End of the Road — Netflix Film

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — Netlflix Seires

No Limit — Netflix Film

Narco – Saints — Netflix Series

Plaza Cathedral

September 11th

Possessor

September 12th

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — Netflix Family

September 13th

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — Netflix Comedy

September 14th

Broad Peak — Netflix Film

The Catholic School — Netflix Film

El Rey, Vicente Fernández — Netflix Series

Heartbreak High — Netflix Series

The Lørenskog Dissapearance — Netflix Series

Sins of Our Mother — Netflix Documentary

September 15th

Coach Carter

Dogs in Space: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Kick-Ass 2

Terim — Netflix Documentary

September 16th

The Brave Ones — Netflix Series

Do Revenge — Netflix Film

Drifting Home — Netflix Anime

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — Netflix Family

I Used to Be Famous — Netflix Film

Jogi — Netflix Film

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Mirror, Mirror — Netflix Film

Santo — Netflix Series

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — Netflix Documentary

September 19th

Go Dog Go: Season 3 — Netflix Family

September 20th

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — Netflix Comedy

September 21st

The Blacklist: Season 9

Designing Miami — Netflix Series

For Love

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam — Netflix Documentary

Iron Chef Mexico — Netflix Series

The Perfumier — Netflix Film

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — Netflix Documentary

September 22nd

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone — Netflix Documentary

Karma’s World: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Snabba Cash: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Thai Cave Rescue — Netflix Series

September 23rd

A Jazzman’s Blues — Netflix Film



Athena — Netflix Film

The Girls at the Back — Netflix Series

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Lou — Netflix Film

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles — Netflix Family

September 24th

Dynasty: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy — Netflix Film

September 25th

A Trip to Infinity — Netflxi Documentary

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NEtflix Family

September 27th

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — Netflix Comedy

September 28th

Blonde — Netflix Film

Eat the Rich: The Gamestop Saga — Netflix Documentary

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 — Netflix Series

September 29th

The Empress — Netflix Series

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Spetmeber 30th

Anikulapo — Netflix Film



Beirut

Enteraglatic — Netflix Special

Floor is Lava: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Human Playground — Netflix Series

Phantom Pups — Netflix Family

Rainbow — Netflix Film

What We Leave Behind

