New on Netflix Canada: September 2022

Cobra Kai Season 5, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Do Revenge are some of what's coming to Netflix in September

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Aug 24, 202211:40 AM EDT
In September 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including the likes of Cobra Kai Season 5, Entergalatic, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the fifth season of Dynasty and more.

Coming Soon

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Netflix Anime 
  • Plan A Plan B — Netflix Film 
  • Trauma: Season 1-5
  • Who Likes My Follower? — Netflix Series 

September 1st

  • Fenced In — Netflix Film 
  • Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 — Netflix Anime 
  • Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix Comedy 
  • Love in the Villa — Netflix Film 
  • Off the Hook — Netflix Series
  • Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • Barbie Mermaid Power
  • Escape from Alcatraz
  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
  • LOL House of Surprises: Season 1
  • Nacho Libre
  • Planes, Trains and Automobiles
  • Primal Fear
  • S.W.A.T: Season 5
  • The Girl Next Door
  • The Interpreter
  • The Jackal
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
  • Waterworld
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
  • Young Sheldon: Season 5

September 2nd

  • Buy My House — Netflix Series
  • Dated and Related — Neflxi Series
  • Devil in Ohio — Netflix Series
  • Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — Netflix Series 
  • The Festival of Troubadours — Netflix Film 
  • Ivy + Bean — Netflix Family 
  • Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Netflix Family 
  • Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Netflix Family 
  • Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Season 1
  • You’re Nothing Special — Netflix Series

September 3rd

  • Little Women — Netflix Series

September 4th

  • The Broken Hearts Gallery
  • Coraline
  • The Dressmaker
  • Marley
  • Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
  • The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

September 5th

  • Cocomelon: Season 6 — Netflix Family 
  • Once Upon a Small Town — Netflix Series 

September 6th

  • Bee and PuppyCat — Netflix Family 
  • Get Smart With Money — Netflix Documentry 
  • Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — Netflix Comedy 
  • Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — Netflix Comedy 
  • Untold: The Race of the Century — Netflix Documentary 

September 7th

  • Chef’s Table Pizza — Netflix Documentary 
  • Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary 

September 8th

  • Entrapped — Netflix Series
  • Diorama — Netflix Film 

September 9th

  • Cobra Kai: Season 5 — Netflix Series
  • End of the Road — Netflix Film 
  • Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — Netlflix Seires
  • No Limit — Netflix Film 
  • Narco – Saints — Netflix Series
  • Plaza Cathedral

September 11th

  • Possessor

September 12th

  • Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — Netflix Family 

September 13th

  • Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — Netflix Comedy 

September 14th

  • Broad Peak — Netflix Film 
  • The Catholic School — Netflix Film 
  • El Rey, Vicente Fernández — Netflix Series
  • Heartbreak High — Netflix Series
  • The Lørenskog Dissapearance — Netflix Series
  • Sins of Our Mother — Netflix Documentary 

September 15th

  • Coach Carter
  • Dogs in Space: Season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • Kick-Ass 2
  • Terim — Netflix Documentary 

September 16th

  • The Brave Ones — Netflix Series
  • Do Revenge — Netflix Film 
  • Drifting Home — Netflix Anime 
  • Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — Netflix Family 
  • I Used to Be Famous — Netflix Film 
  • Jogi — Netflix Film 
  • Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Mirror, Mirror — Netflix Film 
  • Santo — Netflix Series
  • Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — Netflix Documentary 

September 19th

  • Go Dog Go: Season 3 — Netflix Family 

September 20th

  • Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — Netflix Comedy 

September 21st

  • The Blacklist: Season 9
  • Designing Miami — Netflix Series 
  • For Love
  • Fortune Seller: A TV Scam — Netflix Documentary 
  • Iron Chef Mexico — Netflix Series
  • The Perfumier — Netflix Film 
  • The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — Netflix Documentary 

September 22nd

  • The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone — Netflix Documentary 
  • Karma’s World: Season 4 — Netflix Family 
  • Snabba Cash: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Thai Cave Rescue — Netflix Series

September 23rd

  • A Jazzman’s Blues — Netflix Film
  • Athena — Netflix Film 
  • The Girls at the Back — Netflix Series
  • Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Lou — Netflix Film 
  • Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles — Netflix Family 

September 24th

  • Dynasty: Season 5 — Netflix Series
  • Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy — Netflix Film 

September 25th

  • A Trip to Infinity — Netflxi Documentary 
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NEtflix Family 

September 27th

  • Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — Netflix Comedy

September 28th

  • Blonde — Netflix Film 
  • Eat the Rich: The Gamestop Saga — Netflix Documentary 
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — Netflix Series
  • Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 —  Netflix Series 

September 29th

  • The Empress — Netflix Series
  • Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Spetmeber 30th

  • Anikulapo — Netflix Film
  • Beirut
  • Enteraglatic — Netflix Special 
  • Floor is Lava: Season 3 — Netflix Series
  • Human Playground — Netflix Series 
  • Phantom Pups — Netflix Family 
  • Rainbow — Netflix Film 
  • What We Leave Behind

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September

  • Quantico: Seasons 1-3 (September 1st)
  • Homeland: Seasons 1-8 (September 8th)
  • Offspring: Seasons 1-7 (September 12th)
  • RuPaul’s Dragon Race: Seasons 2-9 (September 26th)

