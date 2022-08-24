New on Netflix Canada: September 2022

In September 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including the likes of Cobra Kai Season 5, Entergalatic, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the fifth season of Dynasty and more.
Coming Soon
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Netflix Anime
- Plan A Plan B — Netflix Film
- Trauma: Season 1-5
- Who Likes My Follower? — Netflix Series
September 1st
- Fenced In — Netflix Film
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 — Netflix Anime
- Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix Comedy
- Love in the Villa — Netflix Film
- Off the Hook — Netflix Series
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Barbie Mermaid Power
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- LOL House of Surprises: Season 1
- Nacho Libre
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Primal Fear
- S.W.A.T: Season 5
- The Girl Next Door
- The Interpreter
- The Jackal
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
- Waterworld
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
- Young Sheldon: Season 5
September 2nd
- Buy My House — Netflix Series
- Dated and Related — Neflxi Series
- Devil in Ohio — Netflix Series
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Festival of Troubadours — Netflix Film
- Ivy + Bean — Netflix Family
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Netflix Family
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Netflix Family
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Season 1
- You’re Nothing Special — Netflix Series
September 3rd
- Little Women — Netflix Series
September 4th
- The Broken Hearts Gallery
- Coraline
- The Dressmaker
- Marley
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
September 5th
- Cocomelon: Season 6 — Netflix Family
- Once Upon a Small Town — Netflix Series
September 6th
- Bee and PuppyCat — Netflix Family
- Get Smart With Money — Netflix Documentry
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — Netflix Comedy
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — Netflix Comedy
- Untold: The Race of the Century — Netflix Documentary
September 7th
- Chef’s Table Pizza — Netflix Documentary
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
September 8th
- Entrapped — Netflix Series
- Diorama — Netflix Film
September 9th
- Cobra Kai: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- End of the Road — Netflix Film
- Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — Netlflix Seires
- No Limit — Netflix Film
- Narco – Saints — Netflix Series
- Plaza Cathedral
September 11th
- Possessor
September 12th
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — Netflix Family
September 13th
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — Netflix Comedy
September 14th
- Broad Peak — Netflix Film
- The Catholic School — Netflix Film
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández — Netflix Series
- Heartbreak High — Netflix Series
- The Lørenskog Dissapearance — Netflix Series
- Sins of Our Mother — Netflix Documentary
September 15th
- Coach Carter
- Dogs in Space: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Kick-Ass 2
- Terim — Netflix Documentary
September 16th
- The Brave Ones — Netflix Series
- Do Revenge — Netflix Film
- Drifting Home — Netflix Anime
- Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — Netflix Family
- I Used to Be Famous — Netflix Film
- Jogi — Netflix Film
- Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Mirror, Mirror — Netflix Film
- Santo — Netflix Series
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — Netflix Documentary
September 19th
- Go Dog Go: Season 3 — Netflix Family
September 20th
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — Netflix Comedy
September 21st
- The Blacklist: Season 9
- Designing Miami — Netflix Series
- For Love
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam — Netflix Documentary
- Iron Chef Mexico — Netflix Series
- The Perfumier — Netflix Film
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — Netflix Documentary
September 22nd
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone — Netflix Documentary
- Karma’s World: Season 4 — Netflix Family
- Snabba Cash: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Thai Cave Rescue — Netflix Series
September 23rd
- A Jazzman’s Blues — Netflix Film
- Athena — Netflix Film
- The Girls at the Back — Netflix Series
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Lou — Netflix Film
- Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles — Netflix Family
September 24th
- Dynasty: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy — Netflix Film
September 25th
- A Trip to Infinity — Netflxi Documentary
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NEtflix Family
September 27th
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — Netflix Comedy
September 28th
- Blonde — Netflix Film
- Eat the Rich: The Gamestop Saga — Netflix Documentary
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 — Netflix Series
September 29th
- The Empress — Netflix Series
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Spetmeber 30th
- Anikulapo — Netflix Film
- Beirut
- Enteraglatic — Netflix Special
- Floor is Lava: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Human Playground — Netflix Series
- Phantom Pups — Netflix Family
- Rainbow — Netflix Film
- What We Leave Behind
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September
- Quantico: Seasons 1-3 (September 1st)
- Homeland: Seasons 1-8 (September 8th)
- Offspring: Seasons 1-7 (September 12th)
- RuPaul’s Dragon Race: Seasons 2-9 (September 26th)