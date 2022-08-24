Dead Island 2 will be the first game to support Amazon Alexa

Amazon has revealed a new tool called Alexa Game Control that will allow users to issue voice commands in video games.

The first title to support this feature will be Dead Island 2, an open-world zombie game that was just re-revealed after eight years at Gamescom 2022 in Germany. For now, this feature will only be supported on Xbox and PC, although Dead Island 2 is also coming to PlayStation consoles.

With Alexa Game Control, players will be able to carry out such tasks as switching weapons or interacting with non-player characters (NPCs). For example, you can say “where is the nearest workbench” for navigation or “hey zombie” to attract the attention of zombie hordes.

To use Alexa Game Control, you won’t even need an Alexa-enabled device, as Amazon says “any microphone or headset” will be sufficient. That said, Alexa will still be available in the background on any of your supported smart home devices, so you can use it without having to leave the game.

Dead Island 2 will release on February 3rd, 2022.

Image credit: Deep Silver

Source: Amazon