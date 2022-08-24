Apple’s fall iPhone 14 event scheduled for September 7

Apple’s signature fall iPhone event is only a few weeks away, as the Cupertino tech giant announces a “Far out” keynote for September 7th.

As per usual, the presentation will kick off at 10am PT/1pm ET and anyone can watch it online on Apple.com. The company often streams on its YouTube channel as well.

Apple usually drops a few hints about its upcoming products in the event invites, and this year appears to be no different. The “Far out” keyphrases suggest that the next phones may have a significantly longer zoom lens. The picture on the invitation of an Apple logo constellation suggests maybe something to compete with Samsung’s Space Zoom or the Pixel’s astrophotography.

This lines up with leaks suggesting that Apple will revamp its camera system and include much larger 48-megapixel sensors to compete with other high-end Android phones that use 50-megapixel sensors.

Other rumours have suggested that this year, the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models might have different chipsets. Others seem to think the phones will be completely redesigned.

Overall, it’s set to be an exciting event and we may even see the release of a refreshed set of AirPods Pros.