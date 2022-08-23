fbpx
Xbox End of Summer Sale offers up to 80 percent off a slew of games

Save on games like The Quarry, the Canadian-made Chivalry 2 and BioShock: The Collection

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Aug 23, 20228:13 PM EDT
Xbox has kicked off a new End of Summer Sale, offering up to 80 percent off dozens of Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox 360.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The End of Summer deals run until August 29th. The full list of offers can be found here.

Image credit: 2K

