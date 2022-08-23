Apple’s Back-To-School tech deals now live on Amazon

If you’re heading back to school, or just possibly need a new computer, then head over to Amazon Canada for the latest deals on most Apple products.
- New Apple AirPods Pro for $249 (save 9%)
- New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $219.99 (save 8%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) (Renewed) for $191.91 (save 9%)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm), Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band for $489 (save 14%)
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm), Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band for $299 (save 19%)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm), Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band for $199 (save 20%)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm), Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band for $239.99 (save 17%)
- 2021 Apple iPad Mini (8.3-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB), Space Grey (6th Generation) for $599 (save 8%)
- 2021 iPad Mini and AppleCare+ for iPad Mini Bundle for $668 (save $60)
- AppleCare+ for iPad mini (6th generation) (2 years) for $69 (save $10)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $1,649.99 (save 11%)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) for $1,399.99 (save 13%)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,449.97 (save 9%)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $1,549.99 (save 16%)
Source: Amazon Canada
