Tesla to increase price of FSD Beta in the U.S., Canada might follow

It's not clear if Canadians will also get the September 5th price hike

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Aug 22, 202211:57 AM EDT
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced yesterday, Sunday, August 21st, that the cost of the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta will increase on September 5th, 2022. “After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th,” wrote Musk in a Tweet.

Musk added that those who order FSD before September 5th would only pay the current price, which is $12,000 USD, while those who order the software later would pay the increased $15,000 USD price. While it currently isn’t confirmed if the price hike will impact Canadian customers too, if it does, Canadians would have to pay a higher price than the current $12,800 CAD. The price of FSD Beta has gone up from $5,000 USD ($6,518 CAD) upon launch to $15,000 now, in multiple increments over the years.

Musk abolished Tesla’s PR (public relations) department back in 2020, so we aren’t able to confirm if the price hike will make its way to Canada.

Source: @elonmusk

